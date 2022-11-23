The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan starrer earns £7.53 million globally, becomes the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever

The movie is the most expensive film of Pakistan to date.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mahira Khan in prominent roles, the much-talked-about Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt has set the global box office on fire.

The Bilal Lashari directorial, which hit the marquee on October 13, is still going pretty strong in several international territories and has now emerged as the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever by racking up an impressive £7.53 at the worldwide box office.

Yes, The Legend of Maula Jatt has pocketed £7.53 at the worldwide box office. It grossed approximately £3 million in Pakistan and the rest of the £4.52 million from other key markets across the globe. The film performed exceptionally well in the US and UK as well. It even outperformed several Bollywood films like Thank God and Ram Setu at UK and US box office.

The official Instagram account of the film has announced that The Legend of Maula Jatt has “smashed” records by setting a “new mega milestone for the Pakistani cinema” and making £7.53 million at the worldwide box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

For those not in the know, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, reimagining Punjab’s own superhero for a world audience.

Achieveing the previously unachievable, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt” Becomes First Pakistani Movie To Hit 200 Cr Milestone At Global Boxoffice. A big congrats to the entire team. And a big day for Pakistani Cinema. 👏👏💥#TheLegendOfMaulaJatt pic.twitter.com/9sUz54qub9 — Pakistani Cinema (@PakistaniCinema) November 21, 2022

In addition to Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mahira Khan, the film also stars Babar Ali, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Raheela Agha, Saima Baloch, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz, and Resham in key characters.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.