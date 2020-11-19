“The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride,” says Hrithik Roshan

By: Mohnish Singh







Hrithik Roshan, who exploded onto the silver screen with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, is set to clock 20 years in showbiz in January. Ahead of the milestone, the superstar has spoken about his eventful journey and how excited he is for the next phase of his acting career.

“The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues. And virtues are what one needs to become the best version of oneself. That in itself is my overall mission in life. Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling, and technology are constantly evolving. There is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career,” says Roshan during an interview with a newswire.

When asked about his forthcoming ventures, the talented star adds, “The last few months have been a lot of discussions with writers and directors. I have been reading a lot of scripts and writing as well. We brainstormed some very interesting and exciting story ideas and I am looking forward to presenting these on screen in the capacity of an actor and producer.”







Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ War (2019). Also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in important roles, the big-ticket actioner turned out to be one of the most successful films of his career, raking in more than 3000 million at the domestic box-office.

After the humongous success of the film, Roshan is yet to announce his next project. His name has, however, been linked to several films in the past few months. Buzz has it that he might team up with filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan to roll out the next installment of their hugely successful sci-fi franchise Krrish.











