‘The Conjuring Last Rites’ trailer reveals Warrens' first demon case and confirms return of Annabelle

Ed and Lorraine Warren return for one last case as the franchise finale connects the dots back to their origin story and the real-life Smurl haunting.

The Conjuring Last Rites

Annabelle resurfaces as The Conjuring Last Rites trailer reveals the demon that terrified the Warrens first

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 01, 2025
Highlights:

  • Warner Bros. unveils final trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, set to release in theatres on 5 September
  • Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in their final on-screen case
  • Film is based on the real-life Smurl haunting, the couple’s earliest and most personal encounter with demonic activity
  • The infamous Annabelle doll makes a brief yet chilling return, tying back to the broader Conjuring universe

The final chapter in the Conjuring series is gearing up for a chilling send-off. Warner Bros. has dropped the official trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, giving horror fans a deeper glimpse into what’s being billed as Ed and Lorraine Warren’s most personal and terrifying case. Set in 1986, the film revisits the real-life Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania but with a twist. This isn’t just any demonic presence. It’s the very first entity the Warrens ever encountered and were once too afraid to face.

What is the Smurl haunting and why is it central to Last Rites?

The Conjuring: Last Rites story draws from the infamous Smurl case, involving a family plagued by unexplained paranormal activity over 15 years. Ed and Lorraine Warren initially investigated the case in the 1970s, but in this final instalment, it’s revealed that the haunting entity was one they encountered even earlier in their careers.

In the trailer, Lorraine warns, “This thing in your house is a demon. It’s the first one we ever encountered.” This return to their earliest trauma adds a layer of unfinished business, making the stakes far more personal.

Does Annabelle appear in The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Yes, though only briefly. The new trailer features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of the Annabelle doll, the malevolent spirit that launched the franchise over a decade ago. Her appearance has sparked speculation among fans about how connected Last Rites is to the larger Conjuring universe, especially considering the doll’s history in both the mainline series and her own spin-offs.

The callback to Annabelle, coupled with Lorraine being chased by a possessed figure, signals that the film is bringing everything full circle.


Who stars in The Conjuring: Last Rites cast?

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to lead the film as the Warrens. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson as their daughter Judy Warren, who now plays a larger role. Judy’s relationship with Tony Spera, played by Ben Hardy, adds a family dynamic that grounds the supernatural chaos.

Supporting actors include Steve Coulter, Elliot Cowan, Rebecca Calder, Shannon Kook, Beau Gadsdon, and Kíla Lord Cassidy.

Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is back at the helm. The screenplay is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers James Wan and Peter Safran, long-time stewards of the franchise, also return.


When will The Conjuring: Last Rites release in cinemas?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 5 September 2025.

Touted as the final film in the main Conjuring timeline, the movie promises to deliver an emotionally loaded and terrifying conclusion to the decade-long saga that began in 2013. While spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun may still continue, this instalment is meant to close the book on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s ghost-hunting legacy.

