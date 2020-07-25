The commission on disparities will make the ‘much needed’ difference, says Boris Johnson

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson hosted an introductory meeting with the new commissioners for the commission on race and ethnic disparities on July 21.

The prime minister and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch made opening remarks in the meeting, before the independent commission Chair Dr Tony Sewell commenced discussion.

Johnson said that the commission will make the difference that is needed right now.

“We cannot go on like this; we do need to make progress. Tony and I have worked before on some of these issues and we know that there is an alternative story to be told,” the prime minister said.

“About success, about achievement, about championing lots of positive things that need to be told in addition to some of the obstacles that unquestionably exist. Thank you for agreeing to serve.”

The members in the commission are Lord Ajay Kakkar, Dr Samir Shah, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Keith Fraser, Dr Dambisa Moyo, Martyn Oliver, Naureen Khalid, Aftab Chughtai and Mercy Muroki.

Minister Kemi Badenoch said: “This government has a positive agenda on this issue, and one that will boost the life chances of individuals whatever their background. We want to have positive actions and a positive story to tell about aspiration and removing barriers to opportunity and success for everyone.”

The commission is expected to submit the report by the end of this year.