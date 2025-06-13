Skip to content
The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

Early reviews of The Alters have been mostly positive

YouTube/ 11 Bit Studios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 13, 2025
The Alters is a new science fiction game by 11 Bit Studios, the team behind Frostpunk. This game mixes survival gameplay with deep storytelling and emotional choices. Set in space, it follows Jan Dolski, a man trying to survive on a dangerous alien planet after a failed mission.

Surviving alone… or not quite

Jan is the only survivor of a space crew. He travels in a large, circular mobile base that moves across the planet’s rough terrain. Players must help Jan collect resources, build rooms in the base, and keep things running smoothly while dealing with dangerous weather and radiation outside.

But Jan doesn’t stay alone for long. He creates “alters” – different versions of himself from alternate life paths. Each alter has a unique skill like botany, medicine or engineering. These clones help with base operations and also bring their own personalities and emotions into the mix.

Managing the crew and their feelings

As the game goes on, it becomes clear that managing the alters is just as important as managing the base. If they feel unhappy or overworked, they may complain or even rebel. Players can build gyms, relaxation rooms, or social spaces to help improve their mood.

YouTube/ 11 Bit Studios

This system adds a human touch to the game. You’re not just playing as Jan, but as a leader trying to keep a team together—even if every team member is technically the same person.

A game with a message

The Alters is more than just a survival game. It explores ideas like identity, choice, and the pressures of work. The story shows how a company, Ally Corp, treats Jan and his alters as resources, not people. This theme of workplace control has been noticed by reviewers, especially in today’s world, where job stress and corporate culture are big topics.

The game’s art and design also stand out. From the red alien landscapes outside to the clean, industrial rooms inside the base, every detail supports the story. Some reviewers have compared the visual style to sci-fi films like Snowpiercer or the work of game designer Hideo Kojima.

What reviewers are saying

Early reviews of The Alters have been mostly positive. Many praise its original idea of using alternate selves in gameplay. Some say the daily tasks can feel repetitive after a while, and the dialogue with new alters isn’t always fresh. Still, the emotional moments, like when the crew holds a memorial for a test animal, have been highlighted as touching and meaningful.

Overall, The Alters is being recognised as a creative and thoughtful game. It offers more than just survival—it asks players to think about who they are, how they lead, and what really matters when you're all alone… or surrounded by versions of yourself.

