TfL organises portrait exhibition at stations to mark South Asian Heritage Month

TfL has organised a poster exhibition to highlight its diverse workforce. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

TRANSPORT FOR LONDON (TfL) is a place where diversity is celebrated and to mark the closing of South Asian Heritage Month, it has organised a public portrait exhibition in selected stations to celebrate contributions and achievements of its staff of the Asian heritage.

The exhibition will look to highlight its diverse workforce and contributions made by the Asian staff in varied roles across TfL – serving a diverse global city like London.

“We continue to stand against hate crime and any form of abuse will not be tolerated on the public transport network,” TfL said in a statement.

It also added: “We hope to inspire young people from various backgrounds and ethnicities to consider a career in transport and we have a variety of roles available.”

In 1964, a staff named Amar Singh showed up for work wearing a turban and was sent home for violating the company dress code. He continued on wearing it to work until the company, then London Transport, allowed turban as part of the uniform.

Marcia Williams, TfL’s director of Diversity, Inclusion & Talent said: “Organising a public exhibition showcasing our staff of Asian heritage and cultural background during South Asian Heritage Month is one of the many ways our RACE Staff Network Group celebrates how diverse and culturally rich our workforce is.

“These strikingly powerful portraits, combined with the moving stories of pioneers from the Asian communities such as Amar Singh in the 60s who drove change in the organisation, remind us that London’s diversity in all its forms is what keeps it moving. We pay tribute to colleagues past and present and thank them for their service and their commitment to ensuring that equality and inclusivity are embedded in everything we do. I hope these portraits will inspire others to join us too.”

Rajdeep Ghatora, an overground concession contract manager at TfL, is proud to be breaking stereotypes as a young Asian woman in a predominantly male industry and says “when I’m out and about on the London Overground network, I can point at changes which have been made to enhance the customer experience and say ‘I had something to do with that.'”

The display of the portraits can be found in the following stations: Victoria, Hounslow West, Limehouse DLR and West Croydon.