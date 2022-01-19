Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 487,202
Total Cases 37,901,241
Today's Fatalities 441
Today's Cases 2,82,970

News

Texas standoff: UK police release teenagers without charge

A man walks across a street lined with terraced housing and a mosque in Blackburn, Britain, January 17, 2022. Lancashire police are working with communities in the Blackburn area to put measures in place to provide reassurance. (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWO teenagers, arrested in England in connection with the Texas synagogue hostage-taking, have been released without charge, police said.

The arrests were on Sunday (16), a day after the 10-hour siege at Colleyville ended with all four hostages released unharmed and the captor, British national Malik Faisal Akram shot dead.

Akram, 44, from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, sought the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda.

“Two teenagers, who were both detained in South Manchester, have since been released without charge,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Tuesday (18).

An address in North Manchester has been searched as part of the investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) investigation.

Temporary assistant chief constable Dominic Scally of CTPNW said the terrorism prevention and investigation force was assisting American authorities in their probe into the Taxes incident.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re also working with colleagues in other forces and Lancashire police are working with communities in the Blackburn area to put measures in place to provide reassurance,” Scally said.

Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency had previously received information about Akram in 2020, prompting an investigation, several news outlets said, citing unnamed government sources.

But it was shut down again after a little more than a month due to lack of evidence that he was a threat, the reports added. The agency is now expected to review the investigation.

MI5 keeps tabs on around 3,000 jihadist suspects at any one time and has investigated up to 40,000 individuals in total.

Several British media outlets reported that Akram was banned from a local court in Blackburn for remarks he made to staff about the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US on the day of the attack.

The end of the Texas standoff prompted relief in the US, where the Jewish community and president Joe Biden renewed calls to fight anti-Semitism.

The incident also raised questions about why Akram, whose family said he had mental health problems and was known to have a criminal record, was allowed into the country at the end of last year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds
News
Air India cancels flights over US 5G deployment
UK
London mayor wants daily driving charge to meet climate targets
INDIA
Omicron surge spoils India’s huge wedding season
News
‘Partygate’ bites Johnson as Tory MP Wakeford defects
News
India’s new Covid cases hit eight-month high, full impact weeks away
UK
Popular Indian restaurant in Brent saved from bulldozer
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s economic woes put Imran Khan’s future in doubt
UK
Retired GP tweets breaking Covid rules to hug bereaved woman
UK
Sonia Khan says drinking had long been ‘normalised’ in Downing Street
News
Ranvir Singh reveals she was sexually abused as a child
News
Warriors distance themselves from Chamath Palihapitiya’s Uyghur comments
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds
Texas standoff: UK police release teenagers without charge
Air India cancels flights over US 5G deployment
Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India…
London mayor wants daily driving charge to meet climate targets
Omicron surge spoils India’s huge wedding season
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE