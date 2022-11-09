Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Testimonies of two psychiatric experts were crucial in clinching case: India’s premier investigating agency on Nirav Modi extradition

During the final hearing, the experts – Professor Andrew Forrester of Cardiff University and Professor Seena Fazel of the University of Oxford – gave evidence before the High Court which dismissed the appeal filed by Nirav Modi, the officials said.

(Photo credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Testimonies by two psychiatric experts during final hearings in the Nirav Modi extradition matter before the High Court of Justice in London were crucial in debunking his poor psychological state argument and clinching the case for India, officials said.

The fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday lost his appeal against extradition to India on mental health grounds as the High Court ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

During the final hearing, the experts – Professor Andrew Forrester of Cardiff University and Professor Seena Fazel of the University of Oxford – gave evidence before the High Court which dismissed the appeal filed by Nirav Modi, the officials said.

“Today’s judgement of the UK High Court is a significant achievement in the context of CBI’s efforts to curb corruption and is a reminder that fugitives, who have eluded the process of law after commission of large value frauds, cannot consider themselves above the process merely because they have changed jurisdictions,” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), premier investigating agency of India said in a statement.

The agency said it took painstaking efforts in effectively presenting the facts before the court, especially since Nirav Modi had raised various issues with regard to prison conditions, and the availability of health facilities in India among other arguments.

It acknowledged the painstaking and continuous efforts made by the counsel of the Crown Prosecution Service in forcefully presenting the Government of India’s case.

It also lauded the efforts of various government agencies, especially officers of the High Commission of India, London, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs in coordinating the extradition trial, timely submission of evidence and assurances, and prompt follow-up of the case at all stages.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this year, said in their verdict that District Judge Sam Goozee’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court order from last year in favour of extradition was “sound”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Review into Leicester disorder halts after social media ‘storm’
News
How you heat your home this winter can make you prone to health risks –…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: MPs urge ministers stop demonising immigrants
News
Thugs jailed for enslaving, torturing victims and burning one’s head on fire
News
Sri Lanka Cricket paying for legal defence of sexual-assault accused Danushka Gunathilaka, will recover costs…
News
London school kids will be trained to call out sexism
News
Cancer specialist Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee talks about his battle with depression
News
Covid in some ways will be there forever but worst is over: Dr…
News
61 per cent of black employees experienced racism at workplace in 2021
News
Academic’s research paves way for legal support for victims of transnational marriage abandonment
News
Indians make up largest foreign-born residents in England and Wales: Census
News
The sisterhood of Muslim women uniting football and faith in the London team
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW