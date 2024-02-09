‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review: A clean, concise film marred by slapdash script

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Maddock Films’ Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has hit cinemas. The film invites audiences to think about whether artificial beings can truly experience emotions akin to those of humans. The trailer and the songs received positive responses from the audience, but does the whole film succeed in meeting their expectations? Let’s find out.

Based in Mumbai, Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor) is a successful robotics engineer who lands in the US to work on a new project under the tutelage of his aunt Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), who owns a multi-million robotics company. Unbeknownst to Aryan, Urmila tasks her manager, Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a robot, to take care of her nephew. Aryan falls in love with Sifra but is left heartbroken when he comes to know the reality. However, he is unable to control his feelings for her and decides to test if a robot like her can really replace a human being in a chaotic country like India. He convinces her aunt to send Sifra to India so that he can test her in his own crazy Indian family that is obsessed with getting him married. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Writer-director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya offers an interesting blend of sci-fi and romance that explores the complexities of love with someone who is not a human. The film looks fresh and captivates audiences with its stunning visuals and thought-provoking narrative.

At the heart of the story is the captivating performance of Kriti Sanon as Sifra, a sophisticated robot with advanced artificial intelligence. She is designed to read and understand human emotions and behaviours, yet she relies on humans to function properly. Sanon brings a delicate balance of vulnerability and strength to the role.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, also delivers a compelling act as Aryan, who is so much in love with Sifra that he decides to introduce her to his family as his girlfriend. Their burgeoning connection forms the emotional core of the film, as Aryan grapples with the ethical implications of his feelings for a machine. Kapoor and Sanon’s chemistry is commendable. Dimple Kapadia is impactful in her role.

Visually, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a feast for the eyes, with stunning cinematography. The CGI and VFX in the film are properly done. The main issue with the film is its slapdash script, which goes haywire in the second half. The makers seem to have worked hard on making the film look visually appealing rather than powering it with a strong script. Joshi and Sah had a solid concept in their hands, but they failed to exploit its full potential.

Having said that, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya still makes for a good watch with family. It has emotions and dollops of laughter to keep you invested.