Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro; makers share a glimpse of the Nithiin starrer

By Murtuza Iqbal







2018 release Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte was a super hit at the box office. The film had received thumbs up from the critics and even won multiple awards including three National Awards, Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor.

The movie is being remade in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. The Telugu remake stars Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nabha Natesh.

Today, on Nithiin's birthday, the makers of the Telugu remake announced that the film is titled Maestro, and they also shared a glimpse of the movie.







Nithiin took to Twitter to share the glimpse with his fans. The actor tweeted, “Behind every note, sharp & flat, There is an untold story. First Glimpse from #Maestro https://youtu.be/-oXi4_G44xs @SreshthMovies @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh @MerlapakaG #SudhakarReddy #NikithaReddy #RajKumarAkella @mahathi_sagar #MaestroFirstGlimpse.”

Well, the first glimpse of the film is interesting, but it will surely remind you of Andhadhun.







Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro is slated to release on 11th June 2021. However, it is not yet revealed when Andhagan (Tamil remake) Bhramam (Malayalam remake) will hit the big screens.

Talking about other films of Nithiin, the actor already had two releases this year, Check and Rang De. The former released in February and the latter just released on 26th March 2021.






