Tej Lalvani receives £15m dividend from Vitabiotics

VITABIOTICS , one of Britain’s leading health supplement companies, has rewarded its owner with a £15 million dividend in 2023, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous year.
This decision follows a strong financial performance last year, with profits rising 9.5 per cent to £55.2m and sales climbing to £196.5m, according to newly released accounts.
The London-based company, founded in 1971 by Kartar Lalvani and now run by his son Tej Lalvani, is known for its iconic brands, including Wellman, Wellwoman, Pregnacare, and Wellbaby.
Since taking the helm as CEO in 2015, Tej Lalvani, a former Dragons’ Den panellist, has overseen a remarkable transformation, nearly doubling annual sales. The company also achieved record profits of £71m in 2021, boosted by pandemic-driven demand for online sales.
Vitabiotics has carved out a significant presence both in the UK and globally. While its domestic market remains strong, the company generates over half of its revenue overseas. China has emerged as its largest international market, with a 33 per cent sales increase last year, driven by strategic partnerships with influential live streamers and ecommerce platforms like Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, and Kuaishou. The company also expanded its presence in the Middle East and Far East, reinforcing its global footprint.
The UK’s food supplement market, valued at £20 billion, continues to grow, with 30 per cent of adults reportedly using supplements. Public health bodies like NICE recommend supplements such as folic acid for pregnant women and vitamin D for various groups, including children and the elderly. These endorsements, combined with growing health awareness, have contributed to market growth projections of up to 10 per cent annually over the next five years.
Vitabiotics has also gained visibility through high-profile advertising campaigns featuring celebrities like model David Gandy and TV host Tess Daly. With a workforce of 117, the company has become a household name, offering products tailored to different life stages and health needs.
Despite its success, the company’s ownership structure—registered offshore in the British Virgin Islands—has raised eyebrows, with £91 million in dividends paid out since 2020.
The Lalvani family was ranked 20th in Eastern Eye's Asian Rich List 2025 with an estimated wealth of £915m.