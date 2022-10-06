Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Teenagers urged to claim matured Child Trust Funds savings

As many as 6.3 million Child Trust Fund accounts were set up under the scheme, containing about £9 billion.

By: Pramod Thomas

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has urged teenagers in UK to claim their matured Child Trust Funds savings as the lump-sum amount could offer a financial boost when they start university, apprenticeships or their first job, an official statement said.

Child Trust Funds are long-term savings accounts set up for every child born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011 with an initial deposit of at least £250 from the government.

The savings accounts mature when the child turns 18 years. According to an official estimate, unclaimed accounts could have savings worth an average of £2,100.

“Teenagers could have a pot of money waiting for them worth thousands of pounds and not even realise it. We want to help you access your savings and the money you’re entitled to. To find out more search ‘Child Trust Fund’ on GOV.UK,” said Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Second Permanent Secretary and Deputy Chief Executive.

According to the statement, parents and guardians can contact their Child Trust Fund provider-a bank, building society or other savings provider, directly to withdraw the amount. They can also visit GOV.UK and complete an online form to find out where their Child Trust Fund is held.

Around 6.3 million Child Trust Fund accounts were set up under the scheme, containing about £9 billion. If a parent or guardian was not able to set up an account for their child, HMRC opened a savings account on the child’s behalf.

Teenagers aged 16 or over can take control of their own fund but withdrawn is allowed once they turn 18 years.

Where children have a Child Trust Fund, families can still pay in up to £9,000 a year tax-free. Until the child withdraws or transfers the money, it stays in an account that no-one else has access to, the statement added.

The Child Trust Fund scheme closed in January 2011 and was replaced with Junior Individual Savings Accounts (ISA).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
More than two-thirds of hate crimes recorded in England and Wales are racist: Data
News
What is moral burnout? Know the signs and how to overcome it
News
Keir Starmer vows to combat ‘Hinduphobia’ as Labour loathes hate crimes
UK
Charity offers £20,000 reward for information on last year’s Leicester murder
UK
Police officer who killed Yassar Yaqub claims ‘suspect pointed gun’ at him
News
Trying to lose weight? Eat your dinner at 5pm – Experts say
WORLD
Suspected killers of British Botanist couple who were murdered and fed to crocodiles…
UK
Bestway Group CEO thanks donors for helping raise $2.3m for Pakistan flood victims
News
Former Met officer suspended for posting racist content on WhatsApp
News
What is sickle cell disease? What are its symptoms and treatment?
UK
20 members of UK military referred to counter-extremism programme for Neo-Nazi activity
News
YouTuber Mohammed Hijab accused of stirring Leicester violence says he didn’t ‘mock’ Hindu…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW