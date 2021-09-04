Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 04, 2021
News

Teenager who ‘wanted to to shoot an Asian friend’ found guilty of terror plot

Representative Image: iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

A British neo-Nazi teenager who wanted to shoot his Asian friend over boasts he slept with ‘white chicks’ has been found guilty of a terror plot, reported The Daily Mail.

Matthew Cronjager, 18, of Ingatestone, Essex, tried to get hold of a 3D printed gun to kill his target, who he likened to a ‘cockroach’, the report added.

He set up an online library to share right-wing propaganda and explosives making manuals with like-minded people that he had met on the internet, the court heard.

Cronjager also called himself as the ‘boss’ of a right-wing terror cell and hated non-white people, Jews and Muslims.

According to the report, he shared his plans for a racist revolution with an undercover police officer who had infiltrated a Telegram group called The British Hand, the court was told.

He was found guilty of preparing for acts of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram on Friday (3).

He denied that he ever meant to do anything and ‘renounced’ his extremist views, saying they were borne out of loneliness and misery.

According to his lawyer, Cronjager fell down the internet ‘rabbit hole’ in his bedroom and found a ‘buffet of loathing’ based on misinformation and hatred.

The Mail report revealed that a jury deliberated for three-and-a-half hours to find him guilty. The jury had been told Cronjager admitted four charges of possessing terror documents on the first day of his trial.

He had offered to lead the UK division of an extreme right-wing group calling itself Exiled 393, telling members that his time as an army cadet had given him the necessary skills, the report added.

In November last year, Cronjager suggested setting up a collective PayPal account to buy weapons and other items for the group.

Cronjager also allegedly collected extreme right-wing propaganda to help him spread his radical views on a Telegram channel called ‘Exiled 393 library’.

Besides, he allegedly posted manuals like the ‘KGB Alpha Team Training Manual’ detailing techniques on how to seriously injure and kill and other far right material.

Police seized a large amount of material demonstrating his commitment to an ‘extreme right-wing cause’ upon his arrest at his Essex home on December 29, 2020.

According to The Mail report, the jury was told that the defendant was on the autism disorder spectrum, with a mild level of severity, and had a high IQ.

He was remanded into custody to be sentenced on October 18.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

