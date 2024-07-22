  • Monday, July 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Six arrested after teenager shot dead in west London park

The Metropolitan Police said that officers and paramedics were called to the scene at a west London park around 19:20 BST on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

A teenage boy has died after being shot in a park in west London. The boy, believed to be 15, was found injured in a park near Hazlewood Crescent, Ladbroke Grove, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers and paramedics were called to the scene at around 19:20 BST on Sunday.

Six males have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody. Work is still ongoing to identify the victim and inform his next of kin.

Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell expressed her sympathy, saying she “cannot begin to imagine what family and friends are going through.” She added, “Many people will be understandably worried about this terribly violent incident happening in our neighbourhood. I’m glad to hear from our police teams that there will be a very visible police presence in the coming days.”

Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, described the shooting as “horrific news.” He posted on X, “My thoughts are with his family. These senseless acts of violence must stop.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, “I am heartbroken by the devastating news that a 15-year-old has needlessly lost his life in Ladbroke Grove. I remain in regular contact with the Met Police who are working round the clock to investigate this horrific incident.”

The Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or contact them on X @MetCC, quoting CAD6343/21Jul, and have said that information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

India-UK trade talks to resume with David Lammy’s New Delhi visit
News

Biden ends White House re-election bid, endorses Kamala Harris
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh court revises civil service rules amid deadly protests
News

One dead from Nipah virus in India
News

Reeves mulls inflation-busting pay hikes for public workers
INDIA

Musk applauds Modi on being most followed leader on X
News

Asians should be ‘savvy on social media’ to combat identity hatred
HEADLINE STORY

Malala: Pakistan’s deportations threaten Afghan women’s future
News

Over 100 Killed in Bangladesh unrest as soldiers patrol cities
News

UK announces £84 million package to tackle illegal migration
News

Indian Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies after falling into waterfall
News

CEO keeps job despite assault conviction
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Metropolitan-Police Six arrested after teenager shot dead in west London park
Paes-Amritraj-Tennis-Hall-of-Fame Paes, Amritraj become first Asian men inducted into Tennis Hall…
David Lammy India-UK trade talks to resume with David Lammy’s New Delhi…
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Biden ends White House re-election bid, endorses Kamala Harris
Bangladesh court revises civil service rules amid deadly protests
Adam Peaty calls for fairness amid doping controversy