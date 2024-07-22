Six arrested after teenager shot dead in west London park

By: Vivek Mishra

A teenage boy has died after being shot in a park in west London. The boy, believed to be 15, was found injured in a park near Hazlewood Crescent, Ladbroke Grove, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers and paramedics were called to the scene at around 19:20 BST on Sunday.

Six males have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody. Work is still ongoing to identify the victim and inform his next of kin.

Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Elizabeth Campbell expressed her sympathy, saying she “cannot begin to imagine what family and friends are going through.” She added, “Many people will be understandably worried about this terribly violent incident happening in our neighbourhood. I’m glad to hear from our police teams that there will be a very visible police presence in the coming days.”

Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, described the shooting as “horrific news.” He posted on X, “My thoughts are with his family. These senseless acts of violence must stop.”

I’m aware of the horrific news that a young boy has been shot and killed in Golborne this evening – and my thoughts are with his family. The police have arrested six individuals and a murder investigation is under way. I urge anyone with any information to call 101 as soon as… — Joe Powell MP (@josephpowell) July 21, 2024

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, “I am heartbroken by the devastating news that a 15-year-old has needlessly lost his life in Ladbroke Grove. I remain in regular contact with the Met Police who are working round the clock to investigate this horrific incident.”

The Metropolitan Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or contact them on X @MetCC, quoting CAD6343/21Jul, and have said that information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.