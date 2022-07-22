Teenager found guilty of double murder in Doncaster

Amrit Jhagra, 19, murdered Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, in Silver Street on 29 January.

Amrit Jhagra (Photo: South Yorkshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a man and a teenager in Doncaster town centre in January this year, South Yorkshire Police said on Thursday (21).

Amrit Jhagra, 19, murdered Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, in Silver Street on 29 January. Police said that CCTV footage revealed Jhagra chasing the men and stabbing them with a knife outside a bar.

Ryan died at the scene in the early hours of January 29, while Janis died in hospital. A post-mortem examination revealed that Ryan died of a single stab wound, and Janis died of multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation was immediately launched to identify the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said that Jhagra had fled to a nearby hotel following the incident, before travelling via taxi to a friend’s house and going on the run.

Later, he handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of the murders in February.

He was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. He was charged with all three offences on 3 February.

According to reports, Janis and Ryan had left CoCo nightclub in the town with friends. Janis then became involved in a fight with a friend of Jhagra, which Ryan also became caught up in. Later they were stabbed by the convict.

Townley said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the families and friends of both Ryan and Janis as these proceedings will undoubtedly have been both difficult and distressing for them.

“Throughout this trial, the defendant has claimed that he acted in self-defence of his friend, however, Jhagra went out that evening in possession of a knife and he went on to use it to stab not just one but two people.

“This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and I am pleased that the jury saw through Jhagra’s lies and that he will now face a lengthy time behind bars.”

Janis’ sister, Russanda Kozlovskis, said: “As a family, we would like to thank the jury for their guilty verdict. However, Janis is still gone forever. He will never fulfil his hopes and dreams and we as a family will never see the man he would have become.”

Ryan’s mother, Lisa Theobald, said: “Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don’t. You are someone’s son, brother, loved one, friend.”

Jhagra claimed he was acting in self-defence. However, it was rejected by the court. He was convicted following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court and will be sentenced on 18 August.