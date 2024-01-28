Teenager, 15, faces murder charge of teenager in Birmingham

Birmingham’s city centre – Representative Image:iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of murder by West Midlands police following a fatal stabbing incident in Birmingham’s city centre.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was discovered gravely wounded in Victoria Square, Birmingham, just before 3.30 pm on Saturday (20). Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ali succumbed to his injuries later that day, The Guardian reported.

Due to legal restrictions on revealing the identity of minors, the name of the accused youth has been withheld.

He is scheduled to be presented in front of Birmingham magistrates court on Thursday, West Midlands police said.

In relation to the same case, another 15-year-old boy has been conditionally released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Muhammad.

“We have now charged a boy over Muhammad’s death but our inquiries continue.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”