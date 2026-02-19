Tech firms announce multi-billion dollar AI investments in India at New Delhi summit

SENIOR executives from global artificial intelligence firms joined world leaders in India this week for a major AI summit in New Delhi.

Several companies used the India AI Impact Summit to announce new investments and partnerships focused on building artificial intelligence and data infrastructure in the country, including data centres, computing hubs and related platforms.

Here is a list of major deals announced during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Reliance Industries, Jio to invest $109.8 billion

Conglomerate Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio will invest $109.8 billion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, its billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

Adani Group to commit $100 billion for AI data centres

The ports-to-power Adani Group said on Tuesday it would invest $100 billion in renewable energy-powered AI data centres by 2035.

Adani said the investment is expected to trigger an additional $150 billion across related industries, including server manufacturing and sovereign cloud platforms.

Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, it added.

Microsoft to invest $50 billion in “Global South” by 2030

Microsoft on Wednesday said it is on pace to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the “Global South”.

The firm had unveiled $17.5 billion worth of AI investments in India last year.

Yotta commits $2 billion for AI hub

Yotta Data Services said on Wednesday it will build one of Asia’s largest AI computing hubs using Nvidia’s latest Blackwell Ultra chips, in a project costing more than $2 billion.

TCS signs OpenAI as data centre customer

Tata Consultancy Services has signed up ChatGPT parent OpenAI as its first customer for its data centre unit under the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said on Thursday.

L&T, Nvidia to build India’s largest AI factory

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro announced a proposed venture with Nvidia to build AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads.

(With inputs from Reuters)