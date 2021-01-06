Teaser of Vikram starrer Cobra to be out on 9th January 2021 - EasternEye
Teaser of Vikram starrer Cobra to be out on 9th January 2021


Cobra poster (Photo from Seven Screen Studio Twitter)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Cobra starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, and Irfan Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie is directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by Lalit Kumar under his banner Seven Screen Studio.

The music of Cobra is composed by AR Rahman, and today on the birthday of the music maestro, the makers have announced that the teaser of the film will be out on 9th January 2021.

They tweeted, “To the legendary @arrahman sir whom we are extremely honoured to have on- board for #Cobra, Wishing you a fabulous birthday And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan #ChiyaanVikram @AjayGnanamuthu @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7.”



Reportedly, while the teaser will be out on YouTube, moviegoers will also get to see it on the big screen. It is said that the teaser of Cobra will be attached with Vijay’s Master which is co-produced by Lalit Kumar. Master is slated to release on 13th January 2021.

K.G.F fame actress Srinidhi Shetty will be making her Tamil debut with Cobra and cricketer Irrfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with the film.



Last year, on Irfan’s birthday, the makers had unveiled his first look poster. They had tweeted, “Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan Team #Cobra takes the Pride of introducing you as an #Actor Cant wait to join you in the set.. Great year ahead #ChiyaanVikram @AjayGnanamuthu @Lalit_SevenScr @arrahman @SrinidhiShetty7 @dop_harish @dhilipaction.”

The makers have not yet announced the release date of Cobra.








