Teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa

Kichcha Sudeepa is one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry and he has also worked in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. He completes 25 years as an actor, and to celebrate the occasion, recently, the teaser and the title logo of his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona was unveiled at Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Sudeepa, who was present in Dubai took to Twitter to share the video of the same, “Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well. Mch luv. Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.”

Well, as promised to his fans, he today posted an HD video. He tweeted, “Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona ‘s sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa . http://bit.ly/TheWorldGetsANewHero #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa #WorldGetsANewHero @shaliniartss @JackManjunath.”

The video is amazing, and we have to say that it was a very grand celebration for Sudeepa. Also, in the video, we get to see that the actor has a huge fan following internationally.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It was announced with the title Phantom, but the makers later changed it to Vikrant Rona.

Talking about Kichcha Sudeepa’s other films; the actor will be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Kabza. His last release was the 2019 release Dabangg 3 in which he played the role of an antagonist.





