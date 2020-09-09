Team Bell Bottom unveils Akshay Kumar’s RAW agent look on his 53rd birthday

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned a year older and had a working birthday on Wednesday. The Good Newwz (2019) star is currently shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller Bellbottom in Scotland. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, the makers gave a surprise to his fans by unveiling his new look from the much-awaited film.

Bell Bottom, which hit the shooting floor a couple of days ago, is set in the 1980s. Akshay Kumar, who is not new to playing retro characters, essays the character of a RAW agent in the movie, who goes on to rescue over 212 hostages in several hijack attacks.

Pooja Entertainment, the production house bankrolling the high-profile project, took to social media to reveal the new look on Kumar’s birthday. In the image, the superstar is seen standing against an airplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache. A sneak peek of his retro look from the sets in Glasgow was unveiled recently.

Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s co-star from the film, also shared the picture on social media and wrote: “Throwback to the 80s. Introducing the suave retro look of Akshay Kumar from Bell Bottom.”

As mentioned above, Bell Bottom is currently being shot in Scotland. It is the first film to shoot at an international location since production activities came to a grinding halt in March because of the lockdown. The team is shooting with a limited crew. The movie, which has been creating loads of buzz ever since being announced, also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom is being helmed by filmmaker Ranjit Tewari, who last directed the Farhan Khan and Diana Penty-starrer Lucknow Central (2017).

