Tea India, Milap partner for virtual celebration of Indian arts and culture

Tea India has partnered with UK’s leading Indian arts and culture company Milap to deliver ‘authentically Indian summer sessions’ virtual events.

The programme started on Thursday (23) evening with the ‘music for the mind and soul’ performance by Dr Rajeeb Chakraborty and Soumen Sarkar with sarod and tabla.

Milap will present concerts across its YouTube channel every fortnight as part of the event series. The full programme can be seen at www.teaindia.co.uk.

‘We are delighted to collaborate with Tea India for the ‘authentically Indian summer sessions. They are the perfect partner for the programme we have developed, allowing people to have a trully authentic Indian experience through the music we curate and the delicious tea they make,” said Alok Nayak, artistic director of Milap.

Normally, Milap would present a year- round programme of Indian arts in London and Liverpool. Throughout the ‘lockdown’ it has presented concerts, live sessions, and virtual dance classes.

As part of the event, Friday night curry club will be presented by Hari Ghotra. A healing gong bath session with Lara Cocklayne will take place every Sunday at 7pm. Besides, weekly Indian film and literature reviews along with Indian inspired playlists will be played throughout the summer months, informed the organisers.