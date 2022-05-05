‘Taz was a Pinoneer’

TRIBUTE: Taz (left) with Jassi Sidhu

By: Asjad Nazir

MUSIC industry figures pay tribute to Taz from Stereo Nation.

Jassi Sidhu: From my first ever tour alongside him in 1999 to now, he was always a gentleman. Made pop bhangra that we all hear now decades ago and took it to the masses. A pioneer, your legacy lives on in your music, my brother.

Roach Killa: RIP my bro, Taz Stereo Nation. May God bless your soul. Will miss you.

Dr Zeus: Rest in peace, my dear brother.

Bally Sagoo: RIP brother, you will truly be missed.

Jay Sean: Sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and will continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace, brother.

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop: Rest in peace, Taz. Your brilliant music brought so much joy to me and millions.

Sukshinder Shinda: Deeply saddened to know about the demise of pop singer, my brother Taz Stereo Nation a.k.a Johnny Zee. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Adnan Sami: Can’t believe it! Extremely saddened and shocked. May he rest in peace.

Mona Singh: So, so sad to hear that Taz Stereo Nation has passed away. I remember listening to Hoon Ta Main Nachchna on repeat when it came out and becoming a fan. A big loss to the UK Asian music industry. Deepest condolences to the family.

Hunterz: My brother Taz (Stereo Nation/Johnny Zee) has left this world. I could not believe it yesterday and never wanted to post or talk to anyone, which is not like me. It hurts. He was a big brother and most definitely a pioneer. He was the first to create the kind of fusion/music he did as Johnny Zee. You had to be brave to be different and that’s exactly what he was, a hundred per cent. You are a legend, and your music will always live on. Create a studio on the other side and we will jam again like we always did one day.

Sophie: RIP Taz, you did so much for the British Asian music industry and made such a name for yourself in India with all those iconic hits. I know I’ll be listening to them today and thinking of you. Love prayers and strength to the family.