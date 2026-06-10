Taylor Swift joins Randy Newman on stage as 'Toy Story 5' bridges two generations

Highlights

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Hollywood premiere of Toy Story 5.

She performed her original soundtrack song I Knew It, I Knew You and later joined Randy Newman on stage.

The track has already broken streaming records across multiple platforms.

Swift's involvement has become one of the most talked-about elements of the film's release campaign.

Taylor Swift has become a key part of the Toy Story 5 conversation

Weeks before Toy Story 5 reaches cinemas, Taylor Swift has emerged as one of the film's biggest attractions.

The singer added another chapter to her growing connection with the Pixar sequel when she made a surprise appearance at its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday. Taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre, Swift performed I Knew It, I Knew You, the original song she wrote for the film, before joining composer Randy Newman for a rendition of the franchise classic You've Got a Friend in Me.

While premieres are typically dominated by cast members and filmmakers, Swift's appearance underlined how closely her name has become linked to the film's launch.

A soundtrack song that has taken on a life of its own

Much of the attention surrounding Toy Story 5 in recent weeks has centred on Swift's contribution to the soundtrack.

Since its release, I Knew It, I Knew You has achieved significant streaming milestones. Spotify said it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform's history, while Apple Music reported record first-day numbers for a soundtrack single and its biggest country release of 2026.

Amazon Music also said the track delivered the largest 24-hour streaming debut for any song on the platform this year.

The success of the single has helped keep Toy Story 5 in the headlines ahead of its theatrical release, giving the film visibility beyond its traditional audience.

From fan of the franchise to part of its legacy

Swift has spoken openly about her affection for the Toy Story films, describing herself as a lifelong fan of the franchise.

That connection is reflected in the music video for I Knew It, I Knew You, which appears to draw heavily from the story of Jessie. The video offers glimpses of the cowgirl character's relationships with Woody and Buzz Lightyear before ending with imagery that echoes Jessie's childhood memories.

At the premiere, Swift told the audience that being involved in the films meant a great deal to her, describing it as a privilege to contribute to a franchise she has admired since childhood.

Her duet with Randy Newman, whose music has shaped the Toy Story series since 1995, also bridged different generations of the franchise, linking one of its longest-serving creative voices with one of today's biggest music stars.

With Toy Story 5 set to arrive in cinemas on June 19, Swift's role has extended far beyond recording a soundtrack song. Through record-breaking streams, fan discussion and now a surprise live performance, she has become one of the central figures in the film's journey to the big screen.