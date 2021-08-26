Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,365
Total Cases 32,558,530
Today's Fatalities 607
Today's Cases 46,164

News

Tax fraudster gets 4-year jail term

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A TAX fraudster of Stockport, who went into hiding for eight years, has been awarded a four-year jail term.

Muhammad Tanwir Khan, who was convicted of conning the taxman of £800,000 in VAT repayment fraud, fled to Pakistan in 2013 before the quantum of punishment was pronounced. His name featured in the ‘20 most wanted’ list.

But the law finally caught up with the 66-year-old man of Heaton Moor in Stockport when he came back to England. He was arrested on 13 August, the BBC said.

A Nightingale Crown Court of Manchester ordered him to undergo imprisonment for three year-and-a-half years for tax fraud and another six months for absconding.

He will have to spend another three years in prison if fails to repay £696,749 to HM Revenue and Customs.

According to the tax department, he created 350 fake invoices between 2006 and 2011 for the export of machinery parts to Pakistan which never took place.

Khan and his “trading company” Spearpoint Limited came under the scanner of HMRC which found discrepancies in VAT receipts.

“Khan stole more than £800,000 of taxpayers’ money and thought he could escape punishment but now he must serve his sentence,” Eden Noblett, assistant director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service, said, according to the BBC report.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
UK
High tooth decay levels among Asian children causes concern
News
India alarm as Pakistan and China woo Taliban
UK
UK’s Pfizer booster shots order adds doubts over AstraZeneca jab
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban attack
UK
UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid ‘high threat of terrorist attack’
UK
Police appeal for help to identify man in Stamford Hill hate crime
News
UK says no decision yet on Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year…
News
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
News
India hurries teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume
News
Indian-origin Covid scam whistleblower shot dead in South Africa
UK
Tony Eastaugh to head immigration enforcement
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s…
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to…
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to…
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book…