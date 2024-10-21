  • Monday, October 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Tata Group, Somerville College to honour Ratan Tata with new building

The project, made possible by a significant donation from the Tata Group, will be located in the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter. Construction will start in spring 2025.

In 1991, Tata took over the leadership of the company as India opened its economy to global markets. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SOMERVILLE College, Oxford, is set to begin construction on a new building named in honour of Ratan Tata, the late chairman emeritus of the Tata Group.

The project, made possible by a significant donation from the Tata Group, will be located in the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter. Construction will start in spring 2025.

The new four-storey building will provide seminar rooms, offices, and shared study spaces. It will also serve as a permanent home for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD).

Somerville College’s principal, Baroness Royall, said, “This building is the fruit of many conversations, hopes, and dreams over the past decade. It will stand as a permanent legacy to a remarkable man and a dear friend of Somerville.”

The building marks a new phase in the college’s long-standing association with Ratan Tata and represents the largest single donation in Somerville’s history.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata Group, stated, “This partnership with Somerville College is a tribute to Mr Tata’s values. The building in his name will be a home to research that is necessary and urgent for India.”

Designed by Morris+Company, the building aims to foster inclusivity and collaboration in line with the college’s academic vision.

Joe Morris, CEO of Morris+Co, said, “Our approach was to create a multi-purpose construction that meets the evolving needs of modern academia while advancing Somerville’s vision for a forward-thinking future.”

This project is seen as a tribute to Ratan Tata’s legacy as one of India’s leading philanthropists and a supporter of global academic initiatives.

Related Stories
UK

Rushanara Ali loses building safety role over links with Grenfell firm
News

Energy drink fraudster Yasar Hussain jailed after 12 years in hiding
News

India and China reach agreement to end four-year military standoff
News

India has credibility to mediate in Ukraine war: David Cameron
UK

Wrongly jailed Asian sub-postmaster rejects compensation
UK

Australian senator accuses King Charles of genocide
News

Over 70 bomb hoaxes hit Indian airlines, disrupt global flights
News

Seven killed in India’s Kashmir construction site attack
News

India’s envoy to Canada blames Trudeau for damaged ties
News

NHS app to offer full access to test results and records: Report
News

Badenoch claims she blocked UK-India FTA over visa demands
News

India’s BJP denies claims of favouritism in Dharavi project
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ratan Tata Tata Group, Somerville College to honour Ratan Tata with new…
Rushanara Ali loses building safety role over links with Grenfell…
Yasar Hussain Energy drink fraudster Yasar Hussain jailed after 12 years in…
India and China reach agreement to end four-year military standoff
David Cameron India has credibility to mediate in Ukraine war: David Cameron
post-office-official-regrets-not-reading-report Wrongly jailed Asian sub-postmaster rejects compensation