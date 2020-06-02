Tata Motors resumes operations across all plants in India

INDIAN automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday (2) said it has resumed operations across all its manufacturing plants in India.

The company has restarted operations at all plants with Jamshedpur facility also getting approval on May 27, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Around 59 per cent of company’s passenger vehicle showrooms, covering 69 per cent of the retail market, have commenced operations, it added.

“From supply side, 90 per cent of suppliers in commercial vehicle segment have received permissions to commence. Of the lot, only 60 per cent have been able to start supplies,” Tata Motors said.

Tata Motors is a $45 billion organisation. It is a leading global automobile manufacturing company with a diverse portfolio including extensive range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles.

Tata Motors is present in over 175 countries, with a worldwide network comprising over 6,600 touch points. The company has sold over 8.5 million Tata branded vehicles globally.