Tata Motors global sales increase by 2 per cent in June quarter

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles fell by 1 per cent year-on-year to 1,38,682 units in the first quarter, according to a statement from Tata Motors.
By: EasternEye
Tata Motors reported a 2 per cent increase in total global sales, reaching 3,29,847 units in the June quarter.
In the April-June quarter of FY24, the company had sold 3,22,159 units.
Jaguar Land Rover dispatches reached 97,755 units in the April-June quarter, showing a 5 per cent growth over the same period last fiscal.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were 93,410 units, marking a 6 per cent increase over Q1 of FY24.
(With PTI inputs)