Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK returns 24,000 illegal migrants since July, highest in eight years

Since 5 July, the government has conducted four of the largest deportation charter flights in UK history, carrying over 850 people.

starmer-immigration

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 31, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK government has returned over 24,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the country since July, marking the highest rate of removals in eight years, prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

The increase includes a 21 per cent rise in enforced returns and a 16 per cent rise in the removal of foreign national offenders.

Since 5 July, the government has conducted four of the largest deportation charter flights in UK history, carrying over 850 people.

The rise in removals follows the government’s decision to redeploy Home Office staff to focus on enforcement.

The UK has also reached new agreements with France, Germany, Italy and Balkan states to accelerate removals and disrupt smuggling networks.

The summit, attended by representatives from over 40 countries and organisations, focused on strengthening international cooperation against people-smuggling gangs.

Starmer outlined new enforcement measures, including tougher powers for law enforcement and increased workplace raids to target illegal employment.

The UK’s approach is backed by the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which introduces new powers to seize migrants’ phones, prosecute those who endanger lives at sea, and enforce right-to-work checks.

Since 5 July, the UK has conducted 46 charter flights for deportations to countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America..

africaasiacharter flightsdeportation flightsdeportationsenforcement measureseuropeillegal migrantsimmigration systemkeir starmerpeoplesmuggling gangsstarmeruk governmentuk illegal migrantsworkplace raids

Related News

Imran-Khan-Getty
Featured

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India
Entertainment

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue
UK

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Mahesh Liloriya
Primark-London-Getty
Business

Primark chief Paul Marchant steps down after misconduct probe

More For You

Starmer-Trump-Getty

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'great' trade deal that could help the UK mitigate the impact of tariffs he has pledged to introduce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer, Trump talk trade deal progress in 'productive' discussion

KEIR STARMER and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about ongoing UK-US trade negotiations, with Downing Street describing the talks as "productive."

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been working to secure a trade agreement with the United States. Successive British governments have pursued a deal, but it has remained elusive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Myanmar-quake-rescue-Reuters

Rescuers carry the body of a victim during search and rescue operations, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30. (Photo: Reuters)

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700, UK pledges £10m in aid

RESCUE efforts continued in Myanmar as residents searched for survivors in collapsed buildings in Mandalay, two days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country. The disaster has killed at least 1,700 people in Myanmar and 17 in neighbouring Thailand.

The quake hit near Mandalay on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The tremors caused widespread destruction, damaging buildings, bridges, and roads in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report

FILE PHOTO: The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report


THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended the deadline for finalising the £520 million sale of The Hundred franchises after pushback from several prospective owners, particularly the Indian and American investors behind the two London teams.

The eight-week exclusivity window agreed in February has passed without contracts being signed, with negotiations now expected to continue until at least the end of April. While all parties remain committed to completing the deals, several key issues remain unresolved, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
India launches Operation Brahma to aid quake-hit Myanmar

Rescue teams work to save residents trapped under the rubble of the destroyed Sky Villa Condominium development in Mandalay on March 29, 2025. (Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

India launches Operation Brahma to aid quake-hit Myanmar

INDIA has swiftly responded to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar by launching Operation Brahma, sending emergency relief and rescue teams to the disaster-stricken nation.

A C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force landed in Yangon on Saturday (29), carrying 15 tonnes of relief supplies including hygiene kits, blankets and food parcels. The aid mission comes after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday (28), killing more than 1,000 people and injuring nearly 2,400 others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lakshmi-Mittal-Getty

Mittal, who built his steel business over five decades, moved to the UK in 1995. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lakshmi Mittal may leave UK after non-dom tax abolition: report

STEEL tycoon Lakshmi Mittal is considering leaving the UK following the government’s decision to abolish the non-domiciled tax status. The move would make him one of the most prominent entrepreneurs to leave due to the tax reform.

Mittal, who has lived in the UK for three decades, has informed associates that his departure is likely due to Labour’s decision to end the non-dom regime, which allowed certain residents to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc