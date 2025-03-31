UK returns 24,000 illegal migrants since July, highest in eight years

THE UK government has returned over 24,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the country since July, marking the highest rate of removals in eight years, prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.
Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.
The increase includes a 21 per cent rise in enforced returns and a 16 per cent rise in the removal of foreign national offenders.
Since 5 July, the government has conducted four of the largest deportation charter flights in UK history, carrying over 850 people.
The rise in removals follows the government’s decision to redeploy Home Office staff to focus on enforcement.
The UK has also reached new agreements with France, Germany, Italy and Balkan states to accelerate removals and disrupt smuggling networks.
The summit, attended by representatives from over 40 countries and organisations, focused on strengthening international cooperation against people-smuggling gangs.
Starmer outlined new enforcement measures, including tougher powers for law enforcement and increased workplace raids to target illegal employment.
The UK’s approach is backed by the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which introduces new powers to seize migrants’ phones, prosecute those who endanger lives at sea, and enforce right-to-work checks.
Since 5 July, the UK has conducted 46 charter flights for deportations to countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America..