Tanya Mehra: Online mom influencer making a major impact

Tanya Mehra

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMar 15, 2025
Asjad Nazir
CERTIFIED child nutritionist Tanya Mehra’s mission to empower parents led her to become a popular mom influencer.

The online star has used her own life experiences and divorce to inspire parents, especially single mothers, to break free from toxic relationships, stand up for themselves, and achieve financial independence. She also offers top childcare tips, tackles taboos, and discusses the challenges of motherhood.

Mehra’s platform, centered around her personal experiences raising her daughter Noor, advocates for the importance of healthy child nutrition, while also speaking openly about the struggles of being a single mother.

Eastern Eye caught up with the inspiring content creator to discuss her journey, parenting, top childcare tips, and how she got through her divorce. She also shared advice for single mothers.

What made you want to become a content creator, and did you expect to become popular?

Content creation wasn’t even considered a career when I started. It began when a close friend suggested I document my parenting journey after my daughter, Noor, was born. I never aimed for fame – just to be a resource for new moms. I was an accidental content creator who found her passion in sharing my journey. As a former economic researcher, I applied my skills to provide validated information to new moms.

What inspired you to focus on parenting in particular?

My daughter, Noor, was my inspiration. As a single mother, I relied on selfresearch for every parenting decision. My friends encouraged me to share my hands-on parenting style, and it naturally evolved into my content’s central theme. It resonates with my audience because it’s authentic, relatable, and vulnerable.

How would you describe your journey as a ‘mom influencer’?

My journey feels like a Bollywood film. I was the heroine, and my daughter, Noor, was the lifechanging hero. The journey wasn’t easy – sleepless nights, my divorce, and content creation. But the love and support from my community kept me going. Today, when moms tell me my content helped them, it’s the most rewarding feeling. My journey is based on one rule: sharing my truth, with no filters – just real moments.

As a child nutritionist, how crucial is it to focus on what children are eating?

It’s essential. Kids today consume too many processed foods, which harm their physical health and energy levels. Nutrition is about a balanced diet with wholesome grains, fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Parents must be vigilant, as obesity and juvenile diabetes are on the rise.

Do you think enough attention is paid to a child’s diet, and what common mistakes do parents make?

Parents are more informed than ever, but lifestyle pressures often lead to unhealthy food choices. A common mistake is not reading food labels. Many ‘healthy’ products are loaded with sugar and preservatives. Parents should educate themselves and their kids on making better food choices. Small changes, like opting for Makhana over chips, can make a big difference.

Where do you get all parenting tips from?

Parenting is about instinct. I observe and respond to Noor’s cues, but I also rely on research, books, and credible online sources. I experiment with new ideas first with Noor before sharing them with my audience.

Can you share a top parenting tip?

Always trust your instinct as a mom. You know your child better than anyone else. Don’t compare or get confused – just trust your gut.

How important is self-care for parents, who devote their time to work and raising children?

Self-care is essential. Parenting is demanding, and the only way to keep going is by prioritising your own health. Whether it’s a quick workout, coffee break, or just some quiet time, carving out personal time makes you a better parent. I ensure to get at least an hour to myself each day, even if it means waking up early or delegating tasks.

How significant is it for you to empower single mothers, and how do you approach this?

Empowering single mothers is close to my heart. I often share my struggles and strategies on Instagram to inspire single moms to take small steps and not feel alone. I encourage financial independence, building a supportive network, and focusing on self-care. Being a single mom is tough, but it’s worth it for your child.

How did you get through the pain of your own separation?

Separation was incredibly painful. I struggled with depression, anxiety, and even alopecia. Therapy, gratitude, and focusing on Noor were my anchors. Slowly, I’m rebuilding my life. I never imagined doing it all alone, but I’ve become stronger through it.

What are your top tips for single mothers navigating life’s challenges?

Build a support system of people who love and care for you. Invest in financial independence, even with small steps. Healing takes time, so be patient with yourself. Ask for help, whether from a therapist or your support system. Remember, your child looks up to you, so prioritise your own healing.

Tanya with Noor

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned about yourself through this s journey?

I’ve learned that I’m not emotionally dependent, as I once thought. Through consistency and discipline, I built a career while raising a child and going through a divorce. I have learned to focus on my own path and not care about people who don’t matter.

What are your plans going forward?

I plan to grow my platform to inspire more parents, especially single moms. I also want to maintain a balanced home life while running a thriving business that allows me to be present for Noor.

What inspires you to keep moving forward?

Noor is my driving force. I want to ensure she feels complete and cherished, despite the absence of her father. Her happiness is my ultimate inspiration.

Instagram: @tannzymommy

child nutritionistcontent creatormom influencertanya mehra

