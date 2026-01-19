Tamil film ‘Members of the Problematic Family’ shines at 76th Berlin International Film Festival

Highlights

Debut Tamil feature by R. Gowtham selected for the prestigious Berlinale Forum.



Fourth Tamil film ever in the Forum, after Alaipayuthey, Paruthiveeran and Kottukkaali.



Ensemble cast led by Karuththadaiyaan of Koozhangal fame.



Historic Selection for a Debut Director

The Tamil feature Members of the Problematic Family (Sikkalana Kudumbathin Uruppinarhal) has been officially chosen for the Forum sidebar at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival. Directed by newcomer R. Gowtham and produced by Tamilarasan Kalidass, the film features an ensemble cast led by Karuththadaiyaan, known for his role in the acclaimed Koozhangal (Pebbles, 2021).

The selection marks a milestone: it is the first time a debut feature by a Tamil Nadu director has been included in the Berlinale Forum. It is also only the fourth Tamil film ever to screen in the section, following Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey (2001), Ameer’s Paruthiveeran (2008), and PS Vinothraj’s Kottukkaali (2024).

Berlinale Committee Praises Emotional Depth

In its citation, the Berlinale selection committee highlighted the film’s thematic and emotional strength: “A man dies young. Funeral rites – yes; mourning – not so much. A death that stirs and shakes things up. A film that shows the violence of family relationships with uncanny subtlety and verve, the pendulum of void and solace. What a debut feature!”

Director Reflects on the Achievement

Expressing his delight, R. Gowtham said, “It is a moment of immense pride that a film conceptualised and shot within a very short span and on a limited budget, starting in 2025, has been selected for the Berlin International Film Festival. For a debut director like myself, to have my very first film selected is a true reflection of the vibrant artistic ecosystem currently thriving in Tamil Nadu. Following in the footsteps of Alaipayuthey, Paruthiveeran, and Kottukkaali, the inclusion of my film suggests that the journey of Tamil cinema from South Asia to the global stage is becoming a consistent phenomenon.”

Continuing Tamil Cinema’s Global Presence

The selection underlines the growing recognition of Tamil cinema internationally, particularly through stories that explore nuanced family dynamics and social realities. With Members of the Problematic Family, a new generation of Tamil filmmakers is making its mark on the global festival circuit, joining the legacy of celebrated predecessors.