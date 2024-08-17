Tabu describes her role in Dune as ‘extraordinary experience’

Tabu (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Superstar Tabu, whose first look as Sister Francesca in the upcoming series Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on Tuesday (13), said she accepted the role without hesitation. The series, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed Dune film franchise, will be available for streaming on JioCinema Premium in India.

Tabu described her experience playing Sister Francesca as extraordinary, stating that she was immediately drawn to the character’s depth and complexity. “It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted with a role that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent, and emotionally powerful,” she shared in a statement.

The actor will star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, who is described as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring” character.

“Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” the makers said.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca’s complexity was “an immersive process”, said Tabu.

“I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!” she added.

Dune: Prophecy will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The upcoming series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s Dune and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood.

Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. (PTI)