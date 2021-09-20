Website Logo
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket will take the digital route, and on Monday (20), the makers announced that the film will premiere on Zee5 on 15th October 2021.

Taapsee took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted the poster of Rashmi Rocket and wrote, “Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5.”

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

Rashmi Rocket is about an athlete from Kutch, India. Taapsee plays the role of the athlete and for the movie, the actress had undergone an excellent physical transformation. She used to share the pictures and videos of her workout on social media.

Talking about other films of Taapsee, the actress will be seen in movies like Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Alien (Tamil), Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible (Telugu), Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

There are reports about Taapsee starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s next which features Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead, but there’s no official announcement about it. Earlier this year, while talking to Bollywood Hungama about the film, the actress had stated, “If and when I am doing such a film, I will be the happiest to announce it without being asked.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious…
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur on letting go of Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning after shooting a few…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda
Entertainment
Netflix announces the premiere date for the final season of Little Things
Entertainment
Nithiin: Maestro is a step towards pushing myself as an actor
Entertainment
Confirmed: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to return to headline Bhoot Police 2
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder and harder,” says…
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and DK’s next streaming…
Entertainment
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and…
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in Pavitra Rishta –…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Hindu University of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Manchester India summit focuses on free trade pact
Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its…
Submarine drama Vigil ‘reflects Britain’s diversity’
Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5
Sadhguru: Pursuit of inner peace is Yoga’s antidote to division
New Zealand Cricket says ‘credible threat’ behind calling off Pakistan…