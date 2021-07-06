Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu to star in a Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Taapsee Pannu started her journey as an actor with a Telugu film titled Jhummandi Naadam. She later featured in many Telugu and Tamil films before making her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor.

For the past few years, Taapsee has been mainly starring in Hindi films. Her last film down South was Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Over (2019).

But now, she is all set to be back in the Telugu film industry. On Tuesday, it was announced that Taapsee will be seen in a Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible.

The producers of the film, Matinee Entertainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “This ‘Mishan’ is surely ‘Impossible’ with out her Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible @swarooprsj @iamMarkKRobin #NiranjanReddy #AnveshReddy @pasha_always @MatineeEnt #TaapseePannu.”

Mishan Impossible will be directed by Swaroop RSJ and reportedly, it revolves around bounty hunters.

Talking about other projects of Taapsee, the actress will be seen in films like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Annabelle Subramaniam, Dobaaraa, Alien, and Shabaash Mithu.

There have been reports of her starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s next opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

A few days ago, while talking to the entertainment portal, Koimoi, Taapsee opened up about the reports of her with film Shah Rukh Khan. She had said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye’ (If something like this happens, I will go to my roof and announce it. This is not the kind of news that should be kept a secret).”

“So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi (Wherever you are in Mumbai, you will be able to hear my voice),” the actress added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Release date of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India announced
Entertainment
Rahul Vaidya to tie the knot with Disha Parmar on 16th July
Entertainment
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana…
Entertainment
Confirmed: Priyadarshan to roll his next with Akshay Kumar in 2021
Entertainment
Bhoot Police set for direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
“I have a problem with the portrayal of bubbly girls in cinema,” says Haseen Dillruba…
Entertainment
“This is one of the meatiest characters I got a chance to perform,”…
Entertainment
Post Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra to topline yet another actioner from Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Shefali Shah joins Alia Bhatt on the sets of Darlings
Entertainment
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
Entertainment
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July
Entertainment
Dinesh Vijan acquires the film rights of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Release date of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of…
Dearing says young black swimmers should not be put off…
Bangladeshi Hindu receives BEM honours on Queen’s Birthday
Bangladesh exports rebound backed by ready-made garment sector
‘UK’s health service heading towards acute staff shortage’
Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Ranveer Singh in which…