Taapsee Pannu to Anubhav Sinha: The book of my life shall be incomplete without writing about you

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha had collaborated for 2018 release Mulk. After two years, the two are gearing up for the release of their second film together Thappad which is slated to hit the screens on 28th February 2020.

Recently, Taapsee penned down a heartfelt post for the filmmaker. Along with a picture from the sets of Thappad, the actress posted, “मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring 😜) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD ! ❤️🤗 @anubhavsinhaa.”

Thappad is Anubhav Sinha’s best work to date and Taapsee Pannu has also given one of the best performances of her career in the film. Mulk had left a strong impact on the moviegoers and Thappad will also do the same.

Talking about Taapsee’s films, apart from Thappad, the actress has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Looop Lapeta.