Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids also losing out on films

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Pink (2016) star Taapsee Pannu has reacted to her contemporary Sonakshi Sinha’s recent comment about star kids also losing out on films just like outsiders. Pannu agreed with Sinha’s point in theory, but also pointed out a key difference worth paying attention to.

“Definitely, I feel any actor, star kid or not a star kid, will be losing out on films to someone else. But the criteria are not that the star kid has lost out on the film because that person is an outsider so that person got the film, but as outsiders, definitely, we have lost out on films because someone was there recommending and pushing someone’s name who definitely had those contacts in the industry. And those are mostly star kids, right?” she said during an interview.

She further added, “I am not saying they would not have lost out on films, but they would not have lost out on films to outsiders because of the fact that they are outsiders, so that is the difference. But every actor has gone through a situation where they have been pushed out of a film. Can be star kids or even outsiders.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies, the sports drama features the actress in the role of an athlete. The film, also starring Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles, is set to premiere on 15 October 2021 on ZEE5.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in Encounter
Entertainment
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama Sanak – Ek Junoon
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern, glamorous girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar Udham, praises…
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for Action…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’ next
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting…
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids…
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama…
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern,…
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first…