Taapsee Pannu on getting back to work amid the ongoing pandemic

By: Mohnish Singh







After staying at home for the most part of the year, several film and television celebrities in India have started heading back to work. Well-known actress Taapsee Pannu also resumed work last month after spending five and half months at home amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Pink (2016) actress says that despite the fear of the Coronavirus still looming large, we have to start somewhere. “When we decided to come on set and started shooting, we had all convinced our minds that there needs to be a start somewhere, you have to. It’s a virus, not a dinosaur that you can keep out by closing the doors. And WHO says it is not going to go out of our lives for two years, so are we going to just not work for two years?” asks Pannu.

The actress believes that sitting at home and spending hours thinking about the situation is not going to help anyone in any way. "All we can do is be careful about our habits and sanitization and all. We cannot be so paranoid that it starts to hamper our work. We have to come out and face it."







When asked if the fear of contracting the virus and the various restrictions hamper the creative process on a set, Pannu replies, “As actors, we already have to keep aside so many things that are happening in our lives — our personal matters — when we step into a character in front of a camera. This probably will be just another thing that we have to keep aside before we start acting in front of the camera.”

Sharing her experience of shooting amid the pandemic, she says, “We were shooting in a secluded location. The unit had taken over the entire space and there was a very limited crew. The place was also only accessible to the crew. It was a controlled script, film, and environment so it went well,” the actress concludes.

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the much-loved social drama Thappad (2020), currently has a number of interesting projects in her pocket, including Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu.












