Taapsee Pannu is a perfectionist, says Shabaash Mithu director Rahul Dholakia

A few months ago, the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj was announced with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia, and even before the shoot has started the filmmaker is all praises for the actress.

While talking to PTI, Dholakia said, “Taapsee is a perfectionist. She has started training. We have people coaching her and we were supposed to start the training process by March-end or April beginning but then the lockdown happened and everything went for a toss. Taapsee knows the game and she is doing some training herself as we can’t expect someone to go and train her at this time.”

Further talking about the film’s shoot, he stated, “The film was supposed to go on floors in July. I think after the lockdown is lifted, it will go on floors hopefully this year. We had thought of Mumbai and Hyderabad as the location, but now we will have to see which places are shooting friendly.”

However, because of the delay, the makers won’t compromise with the script. Dholakia said, “We will not compromise on the script and screenplay. The audience shouldn’t feel cheated. We will do it cleverly and not compromise at any cost.”

While sharing the first look poster of the movie Taapsee had posted on Instagram, ” “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ ! @mithaliraj #ShabaashMithu @rahulpdholakia @viacom18studios #AjitAndhare @priyaaven.”

Shabaash Mithu is slated to release on 5th February 2021.