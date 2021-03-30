Taapsee Pannu approached for a biopic on tennis player Sania Mirza

By: Mohnish Singh







Taapsee Pannu, who has just won her first Filmfare award for Thappad (2020), is one of the busiest actresses working in Indian cinema. At any given point in time, she has about six projects in multiple Indian languages. And she juggles each one effortlessly and with organisation.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Pannu has wrapped up almost 4 films in the past few months. These include Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, and a film down south.

She is currently filming Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and is also training for an upcoming sports biopic, titled Shabaash Mithu. The biopic is based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj who is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000-run mark in Women’s One Day International matches.







But now, we have learnt that Taapsee Pannu has been approached for yet another biopic. Yes, you read that absolutely right! According to reports, the actress has been approached to step into the shoes of world-famous tennis player Sania Mirza.

A source says, “Taapsee has now been approached for the Sania Mirza biopic as well. This has been in the works for some time. Ronnie Screwvala bought the rights to her life. The makers wanted a younger actress to play Sania and after Parineeti Chopra playing Saina, they didn’t want her to do it. They took the film to Taapsee who has liked the script.”

The source goes on to reveal that Pannu’s team is currently working out the modalities for the same. Apart from Sania Mirza’s biopic, the actress is also in talks for Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial offering which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





