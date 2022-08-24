Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce; the couple calls it quits after 25 years of marriage

Jennifer reportedly wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach.

Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA)

By: Mohnish Singh

Yet another high-profile Hollywood couple has called it quits! Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Stallone have split, as Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19. The couple is ending their 25 years long marriage.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the paperwork read.

“Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favour.

“Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

The shocking news comes just one day after Jennifer shared a cryptic post on Instagram and amid news that the Rocky star removed an image of Jennifer’s face from his arm.

On Tuesday, August 23, Sylvester was spotted getting a tattoo of a bullmastiff, which was a coverup of the tattoo he previously had of Jennifer’s face on the top of his right arm.

The actor is presently stationed in Oklahoma City where he is shooting for his upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

In the city, he decided to stop by local tattoo artist Zach Perez’s shop for his new ink.

In a since-deleted Instagram photo, the artist showed off his work — a portrait of Butkus, the dog from Sylvester’s legendary Rocky movies, over his Jennifer’s face.

Sylvester met Jennifer in 1988. He had been married twice and divorced twice to his second wife Brigitte Nielsen (1985-1987) and first wife Sasha Czack (1974-1985).

He was also already father to two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, from his first marriage.

While there are reports that Jennifer wants exclusive domain over their house in Palm Beach, Sylvester’s rep has rubbished the rumours of trouble in their relationship saying that everything is alright between the two. “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,” the rep said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

