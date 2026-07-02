Swiatek beats Pliskova to reach Wimbledon third round

POLAND's Iga Swiatek returned to form with a 6-1, 6-3 win over former world number one Karolina Pliskova to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday.

The reigning champion, who suffered a surprise last-16 exit at the French Open last month, had come through a difficult opening-round match against Taylor Townsend. But she was in control against the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up on Centre Court, taking a 4-0 lead in the opening set and remaining in command throughout.

"More stable and that's good," Swiatek said when asked to compare her performance to her first-round showing.

"For sure the first round was really emotional but today I felt like it's another day at the office, I need to be ready, be sharp.

"It's always better when you're able to do that."

Swiatek will next play Serena Williams' first-round conqueror Maya Joint or Filipina 29th seed Alexandra Eala for a place in the second week at the All England Club.

The 25-year-old has now reached at least the third round in each of her last 26 Grand Slam appearances since losing in the second round of the 2019 US Open.

Only Martina Navratilova and Conchita Martinez have produced longer runs of reaching at least the third round at Grand Slams in the Open era.

Pliskova failed to hold serve in the opening set. She briefly threatened a comeback after taking a 2-0 lead in the second, but Swiatek won six of the next seven games to complete the victory.