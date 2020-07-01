Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen to make his debut with a film titled Iti

Yesterday, Vivek Oberoi announced that he will be producing a film titled Iti which will be directed by Vishal Mishra and co-produced by Mandiraa Entertainment. Well, the film will mark the debut of Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen.

While talking about his debut, Rajeev said, “Movies, acting, performing are a massive part of my life. When Mandiraa offered me this movie, I was equal parts humbled and excited. To get such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven, unique thriller for my debut movie, is an honour. I’m thrilled to team up with Mandiraa Entertainment, Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Vishal Mishraji on this and am confident that we are going to knock everyone’s socks off.”

“I have been an introvert, a shy one. Gradually, I opened up but I had this hidden desire to express my creative side and bring alive characters. I contemplated for a long time but ones my near and dear ones discovered my passion for acting they pushed me to take this up and explore the journey into the film industry. My sister the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen also inspires me largely. A self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global Icon, and I am so proud to be her brother and fortunate to have their support,” he added.

While talking about roping in Rajeev, director Vishal Mishra said, “I always believe in new talent so that there’s a lot of diversity in the industry. I’m glad to have Rajeev Sen on-board, who’s a well-versed actor and has a technical training for acting.”