Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara to premiere on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara, which is an official adaptation of hugely successful Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars (2014), will premiere on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie marks the directorial debut of well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. Rajput and Sanghi play cancer survivors in the romantic drama while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo.

Dil Bechara will be the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14. He began his acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 and transitioned to movies with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! (2013), a box-office hit.

Dil Bechara tells the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. It was originally titled Kizzie Aur Manny, but the title was later changed to Dil Bechara. The movie has music by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman while lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about the film and his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra said in a statement, “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara streams on 24th July Disney+ Hotstar.