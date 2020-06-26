Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans want to watch Dil Bechara on the big screen

Even before Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, there were reports that the makers of his next film Dil Bechara are planning to release the movie directly on an OTT platform. Well, yesterday, it was confirmed that the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020.

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They posted, “A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput’s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.”

However, fans of Sushant are not very happy about the film getting a digital release. A lot of fans of the actor tweeted that they want Dil Bechara to release in theatres.

A fan wrote, “No,. We want it on big screen, plz don’t release it here.”

Another fan tweeted, “This show us how greedy and arrogant film makers are … They don’t even care what his fans want. Its so frustrating … From last 10 days we are requesting them to release this in Theatres but They don’t care #dilbecharaonbigscreen.”

A Twitter user blamed Bollywood mafia for it, “Bollywood mafias working overtime, They don’t want it to get a theatrical release, as they know it will be the biggest hit of the century, they don’t want it, also, it will be threat to other releases as well. Shame on Bollywood.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi. It is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. The movie was slated to hit screens on 8th May 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date was postponed.