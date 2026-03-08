Suryakumar Yadav urges teammates to 'embrace pressure' ahead of T20 World Cup final

INDIA skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that there would be "butterflies in the stomach" when he walks out for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, with expectations sky-high for the hosts.

The blockbuster final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (8) is expected to attract over 100,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium and hundreds of millions more watching on TV.

Defending champions India are targeting a record third title and looking to become the first team to win back-to-back trophies. No country has previously won the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Suryakumar played a key part when Rohit Sharma's India lifted the World Cup in Barbados in 2024, taking over the captaincy later that year after Rohit retired from international T20s.

"Leading such a wonderful side into a final that (is also on) home soil, it's always a special feeling," Suryakumar told reporters at a packed news conference.

"Of course there are nerves, there will be butterflies in the stomach but as I always say, 'if there is no pressure, there is no fun'. All the boys and the support staff and I am sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow."

Top-ranked India have been the team to beat in the tournament and lost just one game en route to the final, when South Africa ended their 12-match unbeaten streak in the Super Eights stage.

India have since won three straight matches, holding off England in a tense semi-final as the bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, held their nerve to win by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Bumrah, who was India's hero in their win against South Africa in the 2024 final, bowled a near-perfect 18th over at the Wankhede Stadium to deny England and Jacob Bethell, who hit a valiant 105.

The 35-year-old Suryakumar said having players with experience of major international tournaments adds to their armoury.

"There's a lot of benefit because there are a lot of players in this team who have played a lot of ICC events right from our coach (two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir)," said Suryakumar.

"So their experience is also important. And there are a lot of players, like Bumrah, Hardik (Pandya), Axar (Patel), there are a lot of players who have played in ICC events, in pressure situations."

Suryakumar said he learned a lot from Rohit, who was joined by Virat Kohli in retirement after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The way, where he left, I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him," said Suryakumar. "I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine as well. And it's worked really well."

(AFP)