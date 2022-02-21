Website Logo
  • Monday, February 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

CRICKET

Suryakumar leads India to series sweep of Windies

Indian team after winning the third and final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to a brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday (20) to win the series 3-0.

West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having also lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Yadav (65) walked in with India in dire straits at 66 for 3 at the halfway mark and he went after the bowling, smashing seven sixes – including three in the final over – to guide India to a competitive total of 184 for 5.

West Indies lost wickets cheaply at regular intervals before wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran nearly silenced the sparse crowd with his knock of 61.

Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) scored in boundaries to give India captain Rohit Sharma cause for concern before Pooran skied a swirling catch to Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel (3 for 22) cleaned up the middle order as the tourists fell short.

“For us as a team, whether we chase or bat first, we have a challenge. We just want to keep improving,” Rohit said.

“Our middle order is relatively new. We just wanted to tick the boxes. (We’re) happy with the series, I think we got what we wanted from this series.”

India were put into bat and Rohit sent Ruturaj Gaikwad in to open in his place. But he fell cheaply in the third over to Jason Holder before Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) shared a 53-run partnership.

Rohit, who came in at number four, failed to get going before his frustration spilled over and he was bowled when he went down the track trying to attack Dominic Drakes.

But Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) plundered 86 runs in the last five overs before the former fell to a catch in the deep off the final delivery of the innings.

“Coming to India is always going to be difficult. We had an opportunity to win the ODI series as well,” West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said.

“These guys are finding their feet… Looking forward to what the future holds.”

Yadav was named player of the match and the series.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Dravid says Saha deserved honesty and clarity
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
CRICKET
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
Sports
We see something different in Ravi Bishnoi: Rohit Sharma
Sports
Inglis, Maxwell power Australia to victory over Sri Lanka
CRICKET
India secure win in T20 series opener to keep Windies winless
CRICKET
England’s Mahmood relishing chance to make Test debut in West Indies
CRICKET
England must stop players from playing in IPL to improve Test side, says…
CRICKET
‘Leave Virat alone’ as Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor form
HEADLINE STORY
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
HEADLINE STORY
Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer
HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Manchester Museum to reopen next year
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
Zaira Wasim reacts to ongoing hijab row; calls ban on…
Hinduja Global wins UK Health Security Agency contract
Yami Gautam on playing Naina in her latest release A…
Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE