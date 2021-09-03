Website Logo
  • Friday, September 03, 2021
Entertainment

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru’s song Kayilae Aagasam makes Amitabh Bachchan emotional

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November last year. The film has received a good response and now, one of the songs from the movie has grabbed the attention of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Titled Kayilae Aagasam, the song is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by Saindhavi.

Big B on his blog wrote that the song has made him emotional. He shared the video and wrote, “There are times, and there are times, and times bring more than expected at times .. last night was such .. and the emotion so great that it was difficult to control the tears .. and each time it was presented it flooded the eyes .. .. the moment cannot be shared just yet, but its lead up is here .. .. a song .. a Tamil song from a Surya film .. Surya the super star of the South .. the moment is heart breaking in the film as can be seen in the video, but yesterday it was put in a different context .. more real .. and it has made it simply uncontrollable for me stop the tears  .. .. it bears the feel of emotion between a Father and Son .. .. this is the video ..”

“The song is so beautiful , so sonorous, so fluid and so touching the heart .. ahh .. just mentioning it stirs the emotions .. its been that kind of day and I know it shall last for long , as do so many other moments .. I  must leave now , for the desire to write more shall only bring in the tears ..  sharing tears do bring the touch and feel of togetherness .. but so does the smile .. more smiles in your lives .. lesser tears ..,” he added.

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil film, and a Hindi remake of the movie is on the cards. However, it is not yet announced which actor will be stepping into Suriya’s shows for the remake.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

