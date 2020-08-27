Surbhi Chandna reveals how she bagged Naagin 5

Known for her memorable performances in such shows as Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna can be currently seen on Colors’ Naagin 5, which is the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor’s successful supernatural revenge drama Naagin.

With Naagin 5, Chandna enters the supernatural world for the first time, wherein she plays the character of a shape-shifting serpent out to avenge the brutal murder of her partner. Just like her previous shows, the actress has been receiving a good response for her performance in Naagin 5 as well.

In a recent conversation with a popular online publication, Surbhi Chandna reveals how she managed to bag Naagin 5. “This happened about three months back when I got a call for the show. Balaji and I had been wanting to collaborate for a long time but things did not work out. Then they called me for this and I told them that as an actor, I would like to challenge myself and see how I can mould myself into this fantasy world. But I don’t know if I was ready for the comparisons that will naturally be made. Also, keeping that apart, it is a great responsibility, you have to live up to people’s expectations, I did not know if I was prepared for that. But then, they had the zeal to convince me. We did round of calls where they convinced me that I can do it, and now I am doing it,” she says.

Taking forward a successful franchise is not an easy job. When asked if she ever feels the pressure of being a part of the franchise, she adds, “Keeping pressure, I think, I am good with now. But honestly, everyone has put their heart and soul in all the seasons. Be it from the first season to the last, everyone has done everything they can to make it a hit. Everybody has put their flavour in it and lived the pressure and done justice. I am not going to take anyone’s credit there. My focus is to put a few nuances of me in Bani. I think if I can do that, I feel people will like it.”