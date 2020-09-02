Sunny Singh reveals his at-home workout routine during lockdown

The Coronavirus-included lockdown has changed a lot of things in the world that we inhabit. One thing that we all know quite well is that things are never going to be the same again even if the pandemic disappears from the face of the earth right away. Adapting to these changes is the way forward.

There is no denying the fact that lockdown has made people more health conscious. Everyone has been using their free time at home effectively as much as possible and hunting for more and more workout routines to keep themselves fit and in shape. Actor Sunny Singh is no different. The fitness enthusiast shares his updated workout routine and how his body has transformed without any gym workouts.

“I have changed my workout routine now and have been very particular about it now as I have started working out twice a day and have started with isolation workouts,” says the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) star.

Sharing more on the isolation workout, the actor adds, “I work one body part every day like the shoulders and back, triceps and biceps, quads and glutes and sometimes purely focusing on the core. I have also started focusing more on the form, posture, and breathing more than the reps, which has made a lot of difference and also given more definition to my body and the shape too and sometimes I do functional training and keep changing it and I also do a classic workout like dand-baithak and bhala which you use in akhadas. I have that and I really love that and I also do cardio in the evening so I keep in mind that I work-out twice a day.”

Talking on how he ends the workout to avoid any injuries, Sunny says, “After the workout, I also stretch the body and ensure that my muscles feel relaxed and I feel so much better after that.”