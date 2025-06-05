Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kelly Brook shines in red and white striped bikini to celebrate husband's 40th birthday

Week of joy in France

Kelly Brook marks and husband

Kelly Brook shared a series of photos on Instagram

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Model and radio presenter Kelly Brook celebrated husband Jeremy Parisi’s 40th birthday with a romantic getaway to the South of France. The 45-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a standout snap of herself in a plunging red and white bikini. Captioned "Pure joy," the post showed her enjoying a swim in crystal-clear waters, styled with oversized sunglasses and her hair pulled back.

Celebrating love and milestones

The couple’s celebratory week included stops in Paris before heading to the French Riviera. Brook posted further updates captioned: "What a Beautiful Week of Love Sun Sea Sand and Crudite." Their holiday held added meaning for Parisi, who is Italian but previously lived in France and is fluent in French.

Brook and Parisi have been together since 2015 after connecting on Instagram a year earlier. They tied the knot in 2022. The recent trip reflects both a personal milestone and their shared love for travel and food.

Fitness and marathon achievement

Brook’s bikini post comes just weeks after she completed the London Marathon with Parisi. The achievement was particularly significant as she had never run even a 5k before beginning her training this year. She described the moment of crossing the finish line as emotional, especially after fracturing her foot during the race.

Brook praised her husband's influence on maintaining a balanced lifestyleGetty Images

Having gained weight after moving back to the UK from Los Angeles in 2017, Brook went from a size 12 to 16. She has since turned her health around, shedding two stone through a combination of dietary changes and exercise.

Daily routine and healthy living

In a previous interview, Brook outlined her typical daily eating habits. For breakfast, she opts for either a granola bar with coffee or a SlimFast shake when in a rush. Lunch includes another SlimFast shake or a meal bar or pretzels.

Dinner is a special time for the couple. Parisi usually prepares a healthy, hearty meal after Brook returns home from hosting Heart Radio's drivetime show. She noted: "He's very sweet, he'll always light a little candle and set the table."

Shared lifestyle and fitness

Brook praised her husband's influence on maintaining a balanced lifestyle. "He's Italian-French so it's all about sitting down and eating together," she said. The couple also enjoy long weekend hikes with their dog, reflecting a shared commitment to staying active.

"We try and keep fit and healthy together. We've got a dog so we go out on weekends for two hour hikes and stuff like that, which we love to do," she added.

Kelly Brook continues to share glimpses of her personal life and health journey, inspiring fans with her open approach to wellness, relationships, and ageing with confidence.

balanced lifestylefrench rivieraheart radioinstagramjeremy parisilondon marathonmodelradio presenterslimfast shakewellnesskelly brook

Related News

Patrick Gibson
Entertainment

Patrick Gibson linked to James Bond role following 007 First Light trailer reveal

Frankie Bridge Reveals Her Must-Have for Dark Circle Coverage
Fashion

Frankie Bridge reveals go-to beauty product for tackling dark under-eye circles

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case
Asia

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case

Yash Raj
UK Events

Yash Raj: Bollywood's Musical Romance

More For You

Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on 4 June 2021 in California

Instagram/ meghan

Meghan Markle posts intimate pregnancy clip to celebrate Princess Lilibet turning 4

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a light-hearted video of herself dancing while heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet, as part of a series of posts marking the princess’s fourth birthday.

The clip, posted on Instagram, shows Meghan and the Duke of Sussex dancing in a hospital room as they attempted a TikTok challenge set to the song Baby Mama by Cameron J. Henderson. The track, which includes the lyrics "been pregnant for way too long", was part of a social media trend encouraging expectant parents to dance in the hopes of inducing labour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Sridevi’s Iconic Style with Heartfelt Jacket Tribute

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion

Instagram/ janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jessie J

Jessie J said she was choosing to focus on the fact it was caught early and expressed gratitude

Getty Images

Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

Singer Jessie J has announced she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, sharing the news with her fans via an emotional video posted to Instagram. The 37-year-old artist revealed that she had been undergoing medical tests for the past two months while continuing to perform and release music.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” said Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.” The Price Tag singer explained that she had been “in and out of tests” since her diagnosis, while still managing her music career and public commitments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lepra

Many men suffer in silence due to social stigma

iStock

Lepra raises awareness of an unspoken condition for Men’s Health Week

As Men’s Health Week 2025 (9–16 June) approaches, UK-based charity Lepra is raising awareness of hydrocele, a largely overlooked condition that significantly impacts men’s lives. A complication of lymphatic filariasis (LF), hydrocele causes fluid to accumulate in the scrotum, resulting in extreme swelling that can hinder mobility, limit income opportunities, and affect personal relationships.

Despite the availability of a simple surgical fix, many men suffer in silence due to social stigma, lack of awareness, and barriers to treatment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Allergen Warnings Missing: TikTok Shop Food Listings Under Fire

Food items can still be sold on TikTok Shop without providing any ingredient or allergen details

iStock

TikTok Shop food listings raise safety concerns over missing allergen information

TikTok users are reportedly selling food items without declaring allergen information, posing potential risks to consumers, according to a BBC investigation.

The BBC found several listings on TikTok Shop in which sellers failed to mention whether the products contained any of the 14 main allergens that food businesses in the UK are legally required to declare. Following the findings, TikTok removed the highlighted listings and stated that the platform is “committed to providing a safe and trustworthy shopping experience”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc