Kelly Brook shines in red and white striped bikini to celebrate husband's 40th birthday

Model and radio presenter Kelly Brook celebrated husband Jeremy Parisi’s 40th birthday with a romantic getaway to the South of France. The 45-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a standout snap of herself in a plunging red and white bikini. Captioned "Pure joy," the post showed her enjoying a swim in crystal-clear waters, styled with oversized sunglasses and her hair pulled back.
Celebrating love and milestones
The couple’s celebratory week included stops in Paris before heading to the French Riviera. Brook posted further updates captioned: "What a Beautiful Week of Love Sun Sea Sand and Crudite." Their holiday held added meaning for Parisi, who is Italian but previously lived in France and is fluent in French.
Brook and Parisi have been together since 2015 after connecting on Instagram a year earlier. They tied the knot in 2022. The recent trip reflects both a personal milestone and their shared love for travel and food.
Fitness and marathon achievement
Brook’s bikini post comes just weeks after she completed the London Marathon with Parisi. The achievement was particularly significant as she had never run even a 5k before beginning her training this year. She described the moment of crossing the finish line as emotional, especially after fracturing her foot during the race.
Having gained weight after moving back to the UK from Los Angeles in 2017, Brook went from a size 12 to 16. She has since turned her health around, shedding two stone through a combination of dietary changes and exercise.
Daily routine and healthy living
In a previous interview, Brook outlined her typical daily eating habits. For breakfast, she opts for either a granola bar with coffee or a SlimFast shake when in a rush. Lunch includes another SlimFast shake or a meal bar or pretzels.
Dinner is a special time for the couple. Parisi usually prepares a healthy, hearty meal after Brook returns home from hosting Heart Radio's drivetime show. She noted: "He's very sweet, he'll always light a little candle and set the table."
Shared lifestyle and fitness
Brook praised her husband's influence on maintaining a balanced lifestyle. "He's Italian-French so it's all about sitting down and eating together," she said. The couple also enjoy long weekend hikes with their dog, reflecting a shared commitment to staying active.
"We try and keep fit and healthy together. We've got a dog so we go out on weekends for two hour hikes and stuff like that, which we love to do," she added.
Kelly Brook continues to share glimpses of her personal life and health journey, inspiring fans with her open approach to wellness, relationships, and ageing with confidence.