Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges fraud over family trust assets

Rani Kapur, 80, says trust created without her knowledge; seeks to restrain daughter-in-law from using assets

Priya Kapur

Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, leaves from Patiala House Court, in New Delhi.

(PTI Photo)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 23, 2026
THE mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to have their family trust declared null and void.

In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur said the trust, which was set up in her name in October 2017, was based on forged, fabricated and fraudulent documents.

She has asked the court to permanently stop the defendants — her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren — from using or acting on the RK Family Trust in any way.

Her plea said she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the Sona Group of Companies. She claims a fraud was committed when the assets were transferred to the RK Family Trust.

Until his death, Sunjay never told Rani Kapur that she had been stripped of all her rights, assets and legacy, and never gave her a copy of the purported RK Family Trust, the plea claimed.

"Through a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by defendants one to nine (Priya Kapur and others) in collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets were placed in one fraudulent trust titled RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said.

Sunjay Kapur's two children with actress Karisma Kapoor, his second wife, are also parties to the lawsuit.

He died on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

A separate case by Karisma Kapoor's two children challenging the authenticity of their late father's purported will is also pending in the high court. The children have accused his wife Priya Kapur of being greedy.

(PTI)

karisma kapoorrani kapurpriya kapurrk family trustsunjay kapur

